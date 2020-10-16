Magpies blow Northland away to retain Ranfurly Shield

Hawke's Bay celebrate after their opening try, from which they kicked on to defeat Northland 33-17. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Log o' Wood merry-go-round stops here.

The Hawke's Bay Magpies retained the Ranfurly Shield with a 33-17 win over Northland at McLean Park in Napier on Friday night.

The win also puts the Magpies at the top of the Championship table through six weeks of the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup.

Northland made all the play early, setting up shop inside the Magpies redzone early with a scrum five metres out.

They couldn't maintain the attacking pressure though, with Hawke's Bay able to win timely turnovers and counter quickly.

Magpies halfback Folau Fakatava's quick ball created most of Hawke's Bay's Attacking opportunities in the first half. Photo / Paul Taylor

And the home side took the lead in the 18th minute through a Lincoln McClutchie penalty kick from about 40 metres out on the angle.

The Taniwha tied things up a couple minutes later through their own penalty to first five Dan Hawkins after Magpies halfback Folau Fakatava was pinged for a ruck side entry out in front of the posts.

Northland thought they had taken the lead immediately from the restart with a try to halfback Sam Nock, but the referee called back play for a knock on.

Bay first five McClutchie put his side in front with a penalty in the 29th minute after an offside call.

Number eight Devan Flanders, centre, and the Hawke's Bay forwards began to stamp their authority on the match towards the end of the first half. Photo / Paul Taylor

And after the Magpies best attacking spell of the half, he slotted another one on the halftime siren to extend his side's lead to six points.

Hawke's Bay picked up where they left off too, with winger Neria Fomai busting the game open with a nice line break.

Fomai went in for the opening try a couple of phases later, stepping Taniwha fullback Scott Gregory after a nice offload from Stacey Ili set him free again.

Hawke's Bay winger Neria Fomai making the most of his late promotion to the starting lineup with the game's opening try. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was all Magpies from then on, with captain Ash Dixon scoring in the corner to make it 21-3 in the 55th minute.

Magpies captain Ash Dixon celebrates a try in his 101st game for the province. Photo / Paul Taylor

Northland worked hard for a try to prop Luatangi Li on the hour mark having built some good phases close to the line.

However Hawke's Bay went straight up the other end and crossed their tryline after a lineout maul.

The referee called held up, but the Magpies got the try a couple of phases later when substitute midfielder Danny Toala crashed over.

Hawke's Bay substitute midfielder Danny Toala scores his side's third try. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay secured a bonus point with their fourth try in the 74th minute as number eight Devan Flanders picked up the five-pointer his tremendous play merited.

Northland got a consolation try just before the hooter with Lua Li crossing for his second, but it was the Magpies' night.

They will look to defend the Shield again next week against the Manawatu Turbos, who they will play at McLean Park on Saturday at 4.35 pm.

Hawke's Bay 33 (Neria Fomai, Ash Dixon, Danny Toala, Devan Flanders tries; Lincoln McClutchie 3/3 pens, 2/4 con)

Northland 17 (Luatangi Li 2 tries; Dan Hawkins 1/1 pen, 2/2 con)

HT: 9-3