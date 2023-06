Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Dai Henwood joins Manaia Stewart for another episode of Mad Monday!

In this episode, the guys break down what it really means by “It’s Our Year”, why Luai is a fan of tea-bagging teammates when celebrating and what’s the square root of Moses Mbye.

Plus, Dai runs head first “Off The Back Fence”!

Brought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!