Is it time to wrap Shaun Johnson in cotton wool? Photo / Getty Images

Ben Hurley joins Chris Key for another episode of Mad Monday. In this episode: Do we need to wrap Shaun Johnson in bubble wrap this week? Why do the Eels always beat the Panthers? And, given all these injuries, is the season four rounds too long?

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!

