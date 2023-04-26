Mad Monday podcast: Do they Warriors have a legit gripe against the NRL Refs & Bunker?

Warriors players react to conceding a try against the Storm. Photosport

Manaia Stewart joins Chris Key for another episode of NZ’s #1 rugba league podcast, Mad Monday!

On this episode, heartbreak for the Warriors as they lose late to the Storm, Jack Wighton to the Bunnies causes the Raiders to file a complaint and can the team pick the Top 8?

Plus, the ‘TAB Good Punt’.

