Mad Monday podcast: Can the Warriors 'rock bottom' get any lower?

Reece Walsh reacts during the Warriors defeat to the Sharks. Photosport

Dai Henwood has a new partner in crime this week joined by Paul Douglas for another episode of The ACC's Mad Monday!

Another week, another disappointing display from the Warriors, losing to the Sharks in a game full of red cards and poor performances.

This week's Stonka was the Eels vs the Panthers, a game worth the watch with both teams stepping up for the occasion.

Plus, the episode wraps up with a passionate 'Off The Back Fence' from Dai Henwood where he was able to clear the air for once...

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – An NRL Podcast out every Tuesday featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood & Chris Key.