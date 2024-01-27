Lydia Ko is in contention heading into the weekend of the LPGA Drive On Championship. Photo / Getty Images

Lydia Ko remains in contention at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida, with a second-round 70 seeing her sit in a tie for third at the tournament’s halfway point.

Ko made a dazzling start to the event, carding a six-under 65 to hold a share of the lead after her opening round; her strong form carrying over after winning the opening event of the LPGA season in Orlando last week.

However, after not carding a single bogey in her opening round, Ko had a few blemishes in her second as she dropped shots on the sixth, 11th and 14th holes. Birdies on the second, 10th, 13th and 17th ensured she improved her score for the tournament by a shot, however, she lost some ground on Nelly Korda. The American took sole possession of the lead with a four-under 67, making six birdies for the second round in a row - she also had an eagle in her opening round.

Korda leads the way at 10-under for the event, two shots ahead of South Korea’s So Mi Lee. Ko is on shot further back, tied with Ayaka Furue of Japan.

“I did feel like I didn’t have my A-game, but still to shoot under par on a day where you don’t feel like it’s as solid is a good place to be,” Ko said.

Kiwi DP World Tour rookie in contention

Sam Jones has continued his impressive start to the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the UAE. The DP World Tour rookie held his place to remain in a tie for seventh two rounds into the tournament, with a second-round 68 seeing him sit at 10-under heading into the weekend.

In his first time competing in the tour’s Middle East swing, Jones has looked at home. A bogey on the par-four 10th was the only shot he dropped in his second round, finishing the day at four-under to sit four shots behind joint-leaders Rasmus Hojgaard and Manuel Elvira at the cut.

An eagle on the par-five third was the highlight in a quality round for fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier, who didn’t drop a shot on his way to a five-under 67. Hillier made a solid start to the tournament but dropped a few shots in his first round. After his strong second round, he sits in a tie for 27th, seven shots off the pace.



