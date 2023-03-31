A proposal gone wrong at the Dodgers stadium in the USA caught on camera. Video / Mazeaveli

A proposal gone wrong at the Dodgers stadium in the USA caught on camera. Video / Mazeaveli

An LA Dodgers baseball fan has learned the hard way that you really should clear your proposal with stadium security first.

Baseball often has proposals, as well as brutal rejections which go viral around the world, but rarely does it go this bad.

The fan ran onto Dodger Stadium on Friday (AU time) during Major League Baseball’s Opening Day clash between the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

After getting down on one knee, fans were filming the moment — until a security guard absolutely poleaxed the man.

Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium 💀 pic.twitter.com/qankLwE5sW — maze (@Mazeaveli) March 31, 2023

The hit sent the ring and the man’s hat flying.

Arizona outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was walking back to his position and was celebrating the display of love, and appeared dumbstruck by the reaction.

Fans were on both sides of the issue, some blasting security for its heavy-handed response, while others were quick to make jokes that “all stadium proposals should be neutralised like this.”

Others wanted to know if his partner said “yes”.

Sports reporter Landon Reinhardt posted: “Hollywood couldn’t write an ending comparable to this Dodger proposal.”

Friend sent me their Dodger Stadium proposal fail video. Security guards tackle… very well. pic.twitter.com/XoWhb9qZO9 — Mr. Mark Potts (@mrmarkpotts) March 31, 2023

The man was taken off the field by a wall of security while Gurriel Jr. and Diamondbacks officials went looking for the ring.

“Baseball is full of romance! I appreciate @Dbacks @yunitogurriel trying to find that ring after that epic @Dodgers proposal! For the love of the game!” California state legislator Wendy Carrillo wrote.

On the bright side, at least the Dodgers won 8-2.

Pitch invaders have been increasingly dealt heavy-handedly in recent times.

Last year in a match between the Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels, Titans boss Dennis Watt slammed security after a woman was tackled hard into the ground after she invaded the field.

There were plenty more as the international rugby league round was dominated by pitch invaders.

In the US, a woman was also wiped out by security at an MLS match last year.

Proposals at sporting events are also a thing in the US even if it can often end in rejection.