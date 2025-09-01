Liz Langdon is already making her mark less than a year into shooting para sport.
Seeking a new challenge has driven Langdon’s rapid rise in the sport, where a casual joke about competing at the Paralympics might yet become a reality.
Determined to get back into sport after having a4.75cm tumour removed from her spinal cord in her 20s, which left her a partial tetraplegic, Langdon began watching the 2024 Paralympics in Tokyo for inspiration.
Knowing running, jumping, swimming, catching and throwing were not options, she landed on shooting para sport and thought it looked exciting.
It was a high-risk surgery which lasted about 10 hours, but it was the only option as had the tumour continued to grow and block the spinal cord, her body would have completely shut down.
The biggest complication from the surgery was swelling. Straight after going under the knife, Langdon was paralysed from the chin down.
In the weeks that followed, Langdon had quite a rapid recovery, and she regained some movement, but as a partial tetraplegic, she to this day has limited movement on her left side and right arm, and poor balance.
“Most of my body has little or feeling or light touch sensation,” said Langdon. “I frequently burn or cut myself without noticing.
“If I can’t see my hands or feet I don’t know what they are doing or where they are because I can’t feel them, like getting something out of a bag or pocket.
“If there’s a strong wind, most people adjust automatically. I just blow over, because by the time I realise, it’s too late to correct.”