Regan Ware is playing his 50th tournament for the All Blacks Sevens this weekend. Photo / Photosport

When are the New Zealand team in action?

Black Ferns Sevens: v Japan (quarterfinal) at 10:36am

All Blacks Sevens: v Ireland (quarterfinal) at 12:04pm

Sarah Hirini - “It’s lucky I’ve got good teammates”

In an ominous showing on day one of the tournament, the Black Ferns Sevens blanked each of Papua New Guinea (56-0), Fiji (27-0) and Great Britain (20-0) to finish atop their group.

While a performance like that might suggest one-way traffic in what is widely known as an attack-favoured code, those score lines don’t paint the full picture.

Yes, against Papua New Guinea that was the case, but against Fiji and Great Britain it was the defence that caught the eye as it took some impressive efforts to keep that scoreless run going. Notably, Michaela Blyde and Jazmin Felix-Hotham made impressive chase-down efforts to prevent their opponents from scoring - both having to turn on the jets to cover plenty of ground to make the plays.

An important part of the game, team captain Sarah Hirini said the defensive performance was a case of something from the training paddock transferring onto the main stage.

“It’s pretty important to be able to (defend), especially on the World Series; teams are amazing at attack and everyone has pretty good strike weapons. But if you’re able to stop them and put pressure on them, it’s a lot easier.

“I know myself alone probably coughed up a few balls (against Great Briatin) but when you have a team who wants to keep going forward on defence and put pressure on, it makes it a bit easier to attack from.”

Sarah Hirini during the Black Ferns Sevens win over Papua New Guinea. Photo / Photosport

Hirini, returning to the Sevens arena for the first time this campaign after focusing on the 15-a-side game at the back end of 2022, added she wasn’t happy with her own performance in the side’s final pool game against Great Britain, but was happy with the final 20-0 win.

In particular, she said an attempt at throwing a pass to Stacey Fluhler mid-spin that was well off the mark might haunt her for some time.

“Oh my God, I’m so embarrassed by that,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to watch the game because of how terribly I played, but that’s OK. Sometimes that happens, and it’s lucky I’ve got good teammates.”

Among those teammates, young stars such as Felix-Hotham and Jorja Miller have continued to shine for the Black Ferns Sevens despite the return of more experienced players in Hamilton.

The side had to rely on some of their more youthful and more inexperienced players for the first two events on the World Series in Dubai and Cape Town. That didn’t hamper their performances though, as they came away with a tournament win and a runner-up finish.

“It was awesome to be able to watch the way they played in Cape Town and Dubai, and to just see them really flourish on the World Stage,” Hirini said of the side’s young talent.

“They’ve been doing that a lot at training back home for a long time, but to now have that World Series experience, you can see how confident they are with that.”

9:30am - Welcome back to overcast Hamilton for the final day of the 2023 New Zealand Sevens.

If you missed the action from day one, both New Zealand teams went through the group stages unblemished - with the Black Ferns Sevens not conceding a single point across their three matches which was very impressive.

They’ll both play in the quarterfinals looking to back up their respective titles from the last time the event was in town in 2020.

For more on yesterday’s play, click here.



