Live Tri Nations rugby updates: All Blacks v Wallabies, final Bledisloe Cup test in Brisbane

All the action as the All Blacks take on the Wallabies in Bledisloe IV in Brisbane.

‌

With the Bledisloe Cup locked in for another year, the All Blacks will give an opportunity to several rookies and returning players for their fourth and final clash against the Wallabies.

However, their plans have had to change late as they will be without one key player, with lock Patrick Tuipulotu ruled out just before kick-off due to illness.

"Patrick Tuipulotu is ill and has been withdrawn from today's Brisbane test against the Wallabies," the All Blacks said in a statement.

Tupou Vaa'i has come onto the bench to replace Tuipulotu.

Head coach Ian Foster has named four players who are set to make their All Blacks test debuts, including Akira Ioane who starts at blindside flanker, while Sevu Reece and Ngani Laumape also return to the side.

"We have reset this week and our focus has been on this weekend and the Investec Tri Nations," Foster said.

"It's an All Blacks-Wallabies test and that's special. We know how fired up they'll be, so we have to make sure we are as well, because we don't want to give ourselves any excuses at the end of it."

Foster said the new players are raring to go.

"We've been really delighted with the whole squad, so we feel that there are some players who are really putting their hand up and deserve an opportunity.

"Secondly, it's been a big three-week test series to date against Australia. It'll be another massive test, so we've brought in some freshness and new energy into the group. Players are jumping out of their skins to get onto the park."

The All Blacks will be handed a unique challenge this weekend due to Covid-19 protocols for the tournament.

In a unique build-up to the test, the All Blacks will fly from Sydney into Brisbane several hours before the game and return to Sydney post-game.

"We have to change the structure of our game day preparation, but we don't have to change the approach," Foster said. "It's obviously going to be a different test day for us, but it doesn't mean it's going to be disruptive. We've worked hard on getting a structure in place that we think is the right one for Saturday and just have to make sure that when the whistle goes, we are ready."