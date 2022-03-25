Sport|RugbyLive Super Rugby Pacific updates: Moana Pasifika v Hurricanes25 Mar, 2022 05:45 AMQuick ReadSuper Rugby Pacific, the White Ferns and the ANZ Premiership are all in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald / PhotosportSuper Rugby Pacific, the White Ferns and the ANZ Premiership are all in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald / PhotosportNZ HeraldAll the action between Moana Pasifika and the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific.