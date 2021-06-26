Live rugby updates: Māori All Blacks v Manu Samoa

Mystics defender Kate Burley joins Focus Sport’s Cheree Kinnear as we look ahead to a weekend of netball, rugby sevens and more. Video / NZ Herald

Follow all the action between the Māori All Blacks and Manu Samoa in Wellington.

Match behind closed doors

The match will go ahead as scheduled, despite this week's Covid-19 scare in the capital.

The match will proceed with no fans in attendance and following Covid-19 guidelines, with the city at alert level 2 until 11.59pm on Sunday in reaction to a Covid-19 positive traveller from Australia spending time in Wellington last weekend.

Under level 2 guidelines, gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited, so the match will be played in an empty stadium. Kickoff is at 7.05pm.

"We are disappointed not to be playing in front of our fans for the first game against the Māori All Blacks in Wellington due to the impact of Covid restrictions," Manu Samoa coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua said.

"The wellbeing of the public is priority, and we know our fans will tune into Sky Sport to watch the game. We look forward to seeing everyone in the stands in Auckland."

Māori All Blacks head coach Clayton McMillan said: "We are grateful the game can continue against our Samoan brothers but are obviously disappointed our fans won't be able to attend but know they will be supporting us and watching via Sky."

A statement from Sky Stadium confirmed all purchased tickets would be refunded in full.

It is one of several sporting events that have been impacted by the change in alert level. The Central Pulse were scheduled to host the Mainland Tactix in Porirua on Sunday afternoon in the ANZ Premiership, but the game has been postponed until Tuesday, while the Wellington Saints' Friday night NBL clash with the Nelson Giants has been shifted to next Wednesday.

The Wellington Marathon, which was due to be held on Sunday, has also been postponed.