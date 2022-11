Sport | Rugby Live rugby updates: All Blacks XV v Barbarians NZ Herald 13 Nov, 2022 02:00 PM Quick Read Save share The Barbarians pose for a team picture ahead of their match against the New Zealand All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo / Getty

The Barbarians pose for a team picture ahead of their match against the New Zealand All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo / Getty