All Whites refuse to play second half against Qatar after racial claims

Michael Boxall. Photo / Getty

The All Whites have refused to continue a football friendly against Qatar in Austria today over reports of a New Zealand player racially abused by the opposition.

New Zealand was leading 1-0 at the break on the back of a Marko Stamenic goal in the 17th minute. However, the match was abandoned at halftime when the All Whites didn’t come out for the second half.

“Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player. No official action was taken so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match,” New Zealand Football posted on their Twitter feed.

Austrian referee Manuel Schüttengruber was in charge of the game along with fellow Austrian match officials Roland Brandner and Santino Schreiner.

Wow, incredible scenes. NZ v Qatar abandoned with NZ electing not to resume after Michael Boxall was racially abused by a Qatari player and no action was taken by the officials. Ground-breaking stuff from NZ’s players. — Jason Pine (@pineynz) June 19, 2023

Last week FIFA boss Gianni Infantino announced they’d be setting up an anti-racism taskforce featuring Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior after he had suffered racial abuse during matches.

“There is no football if there is racism – so let’s stop the games. The referees have this opportunity in FIFA competitions as we have this process for stopping the game, and actions have to be taken at every level, at national level as well,” Infantino said.

“It’s a football-related problem and we mustn’t look for excuses like: ‘It’s society’s problem, therefore, it’s fine in football.’ In the world of football, we must act in a very forceful way,” Infantino said.

“We want to identify racists in stadiums and across social media. They are criminals. They have to be banned from stadiums across the globe. The authorities need to take these people to court and we will say this to all of them. Racism is a crime,” he added.

Earlier today an under-21 international between Ireland and Kuwait was abandoned over claims of an Irish substitute being abused.







