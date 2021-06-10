Live cricket updates: Black Caps v England, second test, day one

Black Caps head coach Gary Stead reacts to spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner not making the second test against England this Thursday. Video / Black Caps

Black Caps head coach Gary Stead reacts to spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner not making the second test against England this Thursday. Video / Black Caps

All the action from day one of the second test between the Black Caps and England.

The Black Caps have a chance to win just a third test series in England when the second test gets underway at Edgebaston tonight.

With the first test at Lord's ending in a draw, a victory in Birmingham will lock up a 1-0 series victory - which would be New Zealand's first in England since 1999. Their only other series win came in 1986.

The Black Caps will have to do it without captain Kane Williamson however as one of three changes expected from the first test side.

Williamson is being rested due to issues with his left elbow which saw him miss the summer ODI series against Bangladesh and the start of the Indian Premier League.

Tom Latham steps in as captain which he did twice last year - the forgettable third test defeat at the SCG and an innings and 12 runs victory over the West Indies in December.

Will Young will replace Williamson in the number three spot and comes into the side with recent form following two centuries for county cricket side Durham.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner is also being rested after suffering a cut to his finger in the first test. That could open the door for Ajaz Patel to play his sixth test for the Black Caps. Another option could be to bring in 21-year-old Rachin Ravindra for his test debut.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead mentioned earlier in the week that after seeing the pitch he expected medium pace with possible turn in the later days on the test.

Trent Boult to make his return to the test side after missing the opening game following being a late arrival to England. Stead indicated that Boult would most likely replace either Tim Southee, Neil Wagner or Kyle Jamieson in the bowling attack. Stead said Matt Henry or Doug Bracewell could also be options.

For England, they will have at least one change to their side with Ollie Robinson missing the second test after historical racist social media posts were unearthed by the media during his debut at Lord's. Craig Overton is expected to replace Robinson for the second test while Olly Stone is a chance to replace another fast bowler as work-load becomes an issue one test into the summer.

Pace bowler James Anderson is expected to play in his 162nd test, which would break Alastair Cook's record for England caps.

Schedule:

England v Black Caps, second, Edgbaston, starting Thursday June 3 at 10pm.

Teams:

Black Caps squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra.

England squad: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, James Bracey, Sam Billings, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess.

Odds:

England - $1.81

Draw - $4.80

New Zealand - $2.95

How to watch:

The Herald will provide live updates at nzherald.co.nz/sport. Alternatively, you can catch live streaming and coverage on Spark Sport.

What history says

The Black Caps have played four tests in Edgbaston and lost all four. They haven't played England in Birmingham since the 1999 series, which despite losing the first test by seven wickets they went onto win the four-test series 2-1.

No New Zealander has scored a test century at the ground.

New Zealand's first appearance at Edgbaston was the 1958 tour when they lost by 205 runs after being bowled out for 94 and 137. The 1965 side lost by nine wickets and it took 25 years before New Zealand returned - losing by 114 runs in 1990.

Gary Stead's side did enjoy some success there at the 2019 World cup beating South Africa in group play before losing to Pakistan.