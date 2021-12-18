Live boxing updates: Joseph Parker v Derek Chisora

Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora face off at the weigh-in. Photo / Photosport

All the heavyweight boxing action between Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora - plus Olympic bronze-medallist David Nyika.

Much has changed for Joseph Parker in the seven months between his bouts against Derek

Chisora.

He weighed in for this morning's fight in Manchester almost five kilograms heavier than when he eked out a split-decision win over the Briton in May.

He has also enjoyed the benefit of a full camp with new trainer Andy Lee, who has worked on improving the Kiwi's footwork and focus.

Now, ahead of the first rematch of his career, Parker is determined to make the most important change of all and turn a controversial result into a convincing victory.

The 29-year-old needs to make a statement to remain relevant in the heavyweight division and, after a "tremendous" training camp in Morecambe, Parker is confident his partnership with Lee will produce exactly that.

The quest for additional power saw Parker (29-2) tip the scales at a career-high 114kg at today's weigh in, with Chisora (32-11) coming in slightly lighter than May's bout at 113kg.

Fighting a rematch for the first time provides Parker an ideal opportunity to showcase the alterations he has since made, knowing the one thing he has to change most.

"It's given me time to work on things that didn't go so well in the first fight," he said. "I don't want to get to the end and then question whether I won or not. I want a convincing performance."