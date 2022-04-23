Lisa Carrington congratulates Aimee Fisher on winning the K1 500m final during the NZ Canoe Sprint Championships yesterday. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Dame Lisa Carrington has hit back in the battle against Aimee Fisher for the New Zealand K1 500 seat at this year's World Championships.

After going down in their first race - the national final - yesterday, Carrington beat Fisher by just 0.11 seconds on Lake Karapiro in their K1 500m morning race to send it to a decider, which is scheduled for Thursday.

The two paddlers are in a best-of-three duel for a solitary New Zealand women's K1 500m spot.

International Canoe Racing Federation rules mean each country can only have one entry per event at the world championships, which are scheduled for Nova Scotia, Canada, in August.

-More to come