Lisa Adams of New Zealand competes in the Women's Shot Put F37 Final during day three of the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris. Photo / Getty

Lisa Adams of New Zealand competes in the Women's Shot Put F37 Final during day three of the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris. Photo / Getty

Lisa Adams has defended her F37 shot put world title at the para athletics world championships in Paris.

She has thrown 14.84 metres - a record at the event - to win by 1.38 metres.

Adams has a form of cerebral palsy, as does Will Stedman, who won his 400 metre heat in the T36 class.

His 55.63 time was the third fastest heading into tonight’s final. He’s a double Paralympic bronze medallist in the event.