Lou Vincent hoped in 2020 to be let back into the sport he loves for a more successful second innings. Photo / Geb Burns

Lou Vincent hoped in 2020 to be let back into the sport he loves for a more successful second innings. Photo / Geb Burns

A former coach has supported lifting Lou Vincent’s life ban from “all forms of cricket”.

The England and Wales Cricket Board banned the 45-year-old for life in 2014 after Vincent admitted he had breached its anti-corruption regulations.

A public online confession began: “My name is Lou Vincent and I am a cheat.”

“I have abused my position as a professional sportsman on a number of occasions by choosing to accept money in fixing,” Vincent wrote and 11 days later the ban was announced.

“I have lived with this dark secret for so many years, but months ago I reached the point where I decided I had to come forward and tell the truth.”

A testimony to an ICC investigation was leaked and revealed that Vincent had admitted taking money to throw a one-day fixture while playing in England in 2011.

Lou Vincent hoped in 2020 to be let back into the sport he loves for a more successful second innings. Photo / Geb Burns

The terms of his ban mean Vincent cannot earn a living from playing the sport and he is not permitted to enter a ground while a match is in progress. He pleaded guilty to a total of 18 anti-corruption breaches during a three-year period.

It is understood Vincent could participate in a charity cricket game in Whangārei on Thursday, which features a number of former New Zealand representatives.

Matches that don’t fall under New Zealand Cricket’s jurisdiction are said to not be in breach of his ban.

John Bracewell, former Black Caps coach, believes Vincent should be given a second chance.

“People make mistakes – and Lou made a huge mistake and I think he realises that,” Bracewell told Stuff.

“At some point, life isn’t life – people get let out of prison for killing people.

“At some stage you’ve got to bring people in from the cold. Cricket was his thing, and he made a mistake. At times, I think cricket was a lifeline for him.”

John Bracewell says: "At some stage you've got to bring people in from the cold." Photo / Dean Purcell

Bracewell coached Vincent and told Stuff he considered him as someone who looked out for other people.

“He had a good soul, he looked after his teammates, he looked out for people and he was a good tourist - as well as a very, very good cricketer. I think that those people sometimes just need a break.

“Sometimes he got a bit down on himself - you talk about mental health, I think at times he was on that edge, he needed assistance where, at the time, we were kind of almost amateurs really, we were probably unable to provide that support around him that he needed.

“The NZCPA [New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association] is very aware of that stuff now and is very proactive in mental health.”

Current Black Caps coach Gary Stead told the Herald in 2020 he supported Vincent’s efforts to make amends.

“Lou obviously made some mistakes and put his hand up and admitted to them as well,” Stead said.

“It’s pretty sad he has to sit back and can’t go to a cricket ground. I also know… Lou is trying to make amends.

“I wish him well. Everyone is entitled to a second chance and I know his heart is in it for the right reasons.”

During a six-year international career, the right-handed batter played 102 ODIs, nine T20s and 23 tests. Known for punishing bowling attacks, he averaged 34.15 with the bat and scored three test centuries, including on debut against Australia.

In a frank interview with Newstalk ZB in 2016, Vincent revealed that confessing to match-fixing drove him to attempt suicide.

The former Black Cap lifted the lid on the desperate mental health problems he plunged into as a result of admitting he cheated, saying he knows now he is “blessed to be alive”.

“From my point of view, I had given up on the good of the world. I believed that bad was the best way to go and stuff the system, so to speak,” Vincent said.

It was the help of others and a dose of self-reflection that Vincent said had helped him survive.

“Ultimately it came down to me to let go of the past, to let my ego go... I have learned to love myself for the first time in many, many years.”

Where to get help:

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (available 24/7)

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO (available 24/7)

What’s Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.