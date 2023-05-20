Liam Lawson returns to action in round four of Super Formula in Japan this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Lawson is in an increasingly familiar position.

Going about his business to prepare for his fourth appearance on the Japanese Super Formula circuit this weekend, the young Kiwi driver found himself in the news after comments made by the head of Red Bull’s driver development programme Dr Helmut Marko, in regard to the Formula 1 seats with Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri.

AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries has been under pressure after a disappointing start to the season, and some had thought eight-time Formula 1 race winner Daniel Ricciardo – with Red Bull as a third driver – could displace him before the end of the year.

Marko shot down those suggestions this week, instead naming Lawson as one of two drivers likely to get the call if de Vries is unable to turn things around.

It’s nothing new for Lawson, though. The 21-year-old is well aware of where he stands within the Red Bull set-up – being sent to compete on the tough Super Formula circuit while also maintaining his role as the reserve driver with the Red Bull and AlphaTauri Formula 1 teams this year is a clear indication of that.

It doesn’t hurt the confidence levels, though, and Lawson knows a confident driver is a fast driver.

“I think all drivers at this level, the driver has to have their own ego - as long as it’s not public, which is how I would hate to come across,” Lawson told the Herald. “For me, it’s more of a confidence level and being confident in your own ability. You have to believe in yourself, so I have absolutely plenty of that.

“But in terms of what’s been going on in the media, I just don’t really look into it. I’ve got a big enough challenge going into this weekend, going into this track, and that’s honestly really what I’m thinking about.”

Heading into Sunday’s race at the Autopolis Circuit in Hita, Lawson sits third in the overall standings with a win and two other top-five finishes in his first three appearances. It has been an impressive start for Lawson, who noted at the start of the season just how tough a series Super Formula has been in the past for foreign drivers to come and be immediately challenging for race wins.

But that goes back to the confidence element. Lawson knows his own talents, but with Team Mugen he has been presented a car that he been well designed and developed that has so far allowed him to display the best of himself.

Just as having confidence in his own talents, Lawson said being confident his car is capable of race wins is massive in the context of his campaign.

“It’s definitely huge,” Lawson said.

“When you know you have a good package and the car’s working exactly like you want it to, you have so much more confidence knowing that when you’re going into this next corner and throwing the car in at 280km/h, you basically know full well that the car is going to stick and do what you want it to do.

“Whereas if you’re in a window where the car is not quite doing what you want it to do, you can lose confidence and sort of lose trust in the car. It makes a huge difference.”

That will be particularly important for Lawson at Autopolis as he has the distinct disadvantage of being unfamiliar with the track. The opening rounds of the season were at the two well-known tracks of Fuji and Suzuka, while the next two rounds will be held at much less familiar tracks.

With the rest of the 22-car field being Japanese drivers who know these tracks well, Lawson said it was an added challenge to the season that simply added to his learning opportunities.

“I’m learning a lot more about these really high downforce cars and these cars are a lot more technical as well than what I’ve been working within Formula 2,” Lawson explained.

“The setup changes, what I’m learning as a driver to be able to help the team with and support them with in terms of set up is much better here. The teams are much bigger, you’re working with a lot more people as well, so it’s quite a big step up.

“This really bridges the gap to Formula 1. I would say it’s really a big step to go from Formula 2 to Formula 1 and I think it’s too big a step. So, I’m very lucky to be doing this because it’s really bridging that gap.”