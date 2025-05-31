Todd Kirkwood held out a bag of Whittaker's chocolate blocks for Liam Lawson in Spain. Photo / F1

He stood further back in the crowd from the front barrier and carried a large sign which read, “Liam – we brought Whittaker’s chocolate from NZ”.

Lawson spotted the sign during an on-stage Q&A and ran down the front shortly afterwards to collect the chocolate treasures.

Video on Formula 1’s social media channels shows Lawson spotting Kirkwood in the crowd and asking, “How do I get to them?” as he comes closer to the group of fans.

Todd Kirkwood tossed a bag of Whittaker's chocolate blocks for Liam Lawson to enjoy in Spain. Photo / F1

Kirkwood can be seen holding the blocks up with a steady arm over the crowd as Lawson sets himself still.

Finally, Kirkwood tosses the blocks over the crowd and straight into the arms of the racing star.

Lawson thanked Kirkwood with a thumbs-up and a wave and could be seen baring the chocolates as he returned to the race paddock.

“Managed to get Liam some Whittaker’s chocolate today,” Kirkwood posted on a Facebook fan page for Lawson afterwards.

“Maybe that will help him get some points. A taste of home.”

The driver now has six Whittaker’s blocks to savour at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, including two of Creamy Milk, two of Hazella and two of Hokey Pokey Crunch.

Whittaker’s said, “Stopppp!!! Thank you so much for your support,“ after Kirkwood took credit for the gift under an Instagram post of Lawson with the chocolate.

Lawson has made no secret of his love for the Porirua delicacy, declaring it his favourite sweet in an interview with ESPN UK last year, while a fan in Melbourne gifted him a Creamy Milk block earlier this year.

The 23-year-old is coming off a career-best Formula 1 result at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, where he finished eighth and scored his first four drivers’ championship points of the season.

The Spanish Grand Prix will begin at 1am on Monday (NZ time).