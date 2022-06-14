Gary Lawson in action in 2020. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

New Zealand lawn bowler Gary Lawson has been suspended for using homophobic language and will be out of contention for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lawson, a former world champion and 14-time New Zealand champ, has had an appeal dismissed by Bowls New Zealand after reportedly calling another bowler a "f***ing f****t" during a competition in Christchurch.

The 56-year-old was handed a 16-week suspension, backdated to May 26, after months of unsuccessful mediation between the parties.

On May 26, the Bowls Canterbury Judicial Panel upheld one complaint of misconduct and dismissed two additional complaints against Lawson.

The Bowls NZ Appeals Panel of Michael Heron QC (chair), Keith Berman and Feona Sayles met last Friday and dismissed the appeal by majority.

The suspension will be reduced to 10 weeks, provided he undergoes diversity and inclusion training, but it will still rule him out of the Commonwealth Games which starts on July 28.

It's not the first time Lawson has found himself in hot water.

The controversial bowler spent almost a decade out of the national team after a suspension for his involvement in a 2010 match-fixing incident.

The Blackjacks four he skipped – including Shannon McIlroy, Shayne Sincock and Jamie Hill – was accused of throwing an end at the Asia Pacific Championships in Malaysia.

The four were found guilty of throwing the 17th end in a match against Thailand.

Lawson was banned for six months after an investigation and then essentially shut out of the international arena, before making his return to the national high performance environment in 2019.

He was also stood down from all forms of the game last December following indecent language towards a competitor.

Lawson has represented New Zealand at two Commonwealth Games (Victoria 1994 and Melbourne 2006) and is a former pairs and fours world champion.