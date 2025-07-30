Advertisement
Laura Dahlmeier death: Olympic biathlon champion confirmed dead after Pakistan mountaineering accident

AFP
2 mins to read

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier poses with her six medals after winning the 2017 IBU World Championships Biathlon Women's 12,5 km Mass start race. Photo / AFP

Germany’s two-time Olympic biathlon gold medallist Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead aged 31 today after being hit by falling rocks on a Pakistani mountain.

The dangerous nature of the site made rescue efforts “impossible”, her agency said in a statement issued on Wednesday, which confirmed her death.

“Rescue efforts to

