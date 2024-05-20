Holly Harris and Anita Blakely will represent New Zealand at the under-20 Women's Lacrosse World Championships in Hong Kong.

Te Awamutu College alumni Anita Blakely and Holly Harris have been selected as part of the New Zealand team to compete at the Under-20 Women’s Lacrosse World Championships in Hong Kong in August.

The 19-year-olds have played for several representative teams before, but this is their biggest sporting tournament yet, they said.

Blakely is a defender and enjoys making contact, while Harris is positioned in the midfield.

“It is an amazing opportunity and one I am extremely grateful and excited for,” Blakely said.

“The ability to represent my country at a national and global level is a dream and honour for any sportsperson. I am excited to play various other countries and learn their style of the game.”

Blakely started playing lacrosse in 2018, while Harris has eight years of experience under her belt after starting at intermediate and remembers the last World Cup well.

“When the last team went over to the World Cup in Canada in 2018, I always thought how amazing it would be to be able to do that and represent my country internationally ... I have aspired for a spot on this team ever since,” Harris said.

“Anita and I successfully trialled into a squad that has been training since July 2023. Within the squad, we were selected to go to Australia for the Southern Crosse tournament to compete against the Australian under-20 squad. From there, we went into a selection camp and were chosen shortly after.

“Everything about this campaign has been the highlight of my career so far. From improving every training, to the gym sessions - getting to put in that extra work and seeing how much it helps - meeting amazing new friends and growing together over the past year.”

Lacrosse defender Anita Blakely in action for a New Zealand age-grade side against Australia.

After previously representing Te Awamutu Sports and Waikato, Blakely now lives in Auckland as she attends the University of Auckland.

In the summer league, she played for Auckland and Harbour Hawks and also helps run the Auckland University Lacrosse Club.

Harris still lives locally and is a member of the Kaipaki Phoenix Lacrosse Club.

“We train with our New Zealand side every second weekend in either Auckland or Hamilton and also have several gym sessions per week on top of our own outdoor training sessions,” Blakely said.

The pair have also given back to the lacrosse community on numerous occasions through umpiring and coaching at school and tournament levels.

“Being able to give back to my sport and teach others through coaching high school and intermediate teams and umpiring has also been extremely rewarding,” Blakely said.

Now it’s time for the spotlight to shine on them as they head to Hong Kong.

Holly Harris in action for a New Zealand age-grade lacrosse side.

“I’m looking forward to representing my country, putting on the black and white uniform and competing at a world stage,” Harris said.

As lacrosse is a minority and self-funded sport, the pair have set up a Givealittle page to help with travel costs.

Visit givealittle.co.nz/cause/anitablakely-hollyjharris-fundraising to donate. To keep up to date with the team, follow nzu20womenslacrosse on Instagram.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.