Sport

Kris Shannon: Five reasons why we need more afternoon rugby

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
The Chiefs and Hurricanes kicked off on a Saturday afternoon. Photo / photosport.nz

Kris Shannon lists five reasons why we need more afternoon rugby.

1. Doing it for the kids

It was amusing to see the Hurricanes’ clash with the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon promoted to emphasise the

