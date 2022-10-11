Kris Shannon: Five reasons why the Kiwis will win the Rugby League World Cup

Kiwis prop Jesse Bromwich performs the haka. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Inspired by a great squad and a great coach, Kris Shannon makes another prediction of glory for New Zealand.

1. They have good players

This may be a difficult concept to grasp, but this column has never been about hand holding.

The more good players on a team, the greater chance of that team doing well. And the Kiwis, for those still following, boast a lot of good players.

They're stacked in the pack, possessing an abundance of hard-charging and high-skilled ball carriers. They're sublime in the spine, set to start a quartet that ranks among this nation's best.

And, for once, the NRL authorities apparently forgot to conspire against the Kiwis and issue any bizarrely long bans to New Zealanders on the eve of the tournament.

Allied with good fortune on the injury front, that means Michael Maguire has a full complement from which to select, and the Kiwis head to England with a level of depth in some positions that must make even Australia envious.

It's easily the best collection of players since New Zealand's sole World Cup triumph in 2008. And in case you forgot, good players = good things.

Rionaldo Mulitalo celebrates with Jeremy Marshall-King. Photo / Photosport

2. One were Warrior

Much like jazz being about the notes that aren't played, a strong selection can occasionally come down to the players not picked.

Which is to say: the Warriors not picked. A club whose inception was hailed as a boon for rugby league in this country are now considered a burden — and the Kiwis have done well to avoid placing that particular millstone around their neck.

With only Dallin Watene-Zelezniak making the step up from New Zealand to New Zealand, the Kiwis have cannily avoided what, in technical terms, is known as getting that Warriors stink all over them.

No one wants to be sprayed by that Warriors stink. Because in sport, losing generally begets losing, even when those poor players put on a different jersey and compete for a different prize.

Winning is similarly a habit and, with six grand finalists in his squad, Maguire is blessed with enough talent to leave the Warriors at home. Really, it's all of us who are blessed.

3. Michael Maguire…super coach?

Wayne Bennett's involvement in the Kiwis' 2008 triumph is the stuff of legend.

The guru perhaps best known for coaching the 2023 Dolphins joined Stephen Kearney's staff as an assistant and inspired a famous victory over his home country at Lang Park of all places.

It was exhibit A in the case for super coaches, at the time a burgeoning obsession in rugby league, and proved that playing talent was never really the question when it came to the Kiwis. What mattered most was harnessing that talent.

Now, few people would confuse Bennett for Maguire. One man has won a record seven NRL premierships and the other… has won an NRL premiership.

But when I Googled those two names together, you know what the second headline read? "Why Michael Maguire has the edge on Wayne Bennett for the…"

It's unclear how that sentence ended — I didn't want to jinx things by clicking on the link. But it is clear, at least possibly according to that single story, that Maguire can supersede Bennett and lead the Kiwis to glory as the main man.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

4. The Kangaroos are there for the taking

Admit it. We're all thinking it. We looked at that Kangaroos squad — the least experienced they have picked for a World Cup — and the thought was impossible to avoid.

The Kangaroos are there for the taking. Anyone who refuses to acknowledge this reality is a coward.

Sure, Australia are lucky enough to have been the birthplace of a large majority of the greatest players to grace the greatest game. And yes, that fortune has helped the Kangaroos win 11 World Cups… like anyone's impressed.

But that's all in the past. In the present? The way the draw has been drawn, the Kiwis probably won't even have to face the Kangaroos in the final.

That's because, to get to the final, the Kiwis will have to beat the Kangaroos in the semis, but that looks like a huge advantage, if you've sunk enough DB and squint just right.

Think about it: Australia have reached every World Cup final since the inaugural tournament. They are well accustomed to that stage. You do not want to play them at that stage.

Semifinals, on the other hand? Australia are extremely unaccustomed to losing those.

Check. Mate.

5. This bit has to work eventually

Regular 5RW readers (I'm so sorry) will know today isn't the first time this column has somewhat prematurely claimed a New Zealand side will win a World Cup this year.

The jury is still out on the Black Ferns, though the favourites' opening games did little to lessen the feeling that tournament is England's to lose, while the less said about the White Ferns' tilt the better.

But this bit has to work eventually. It's just law of averages. New Zealand can't keep losing every World Cup we enter in every code. It's just law of averages.

If that math is wrong, though, be sure to look out soon for some reasons, possibly five, why the Black Caps will win the T20 World Cup. And if that fails, a nation turns its losing eyes to 2023, when either the Silver Ferns or All Blacks will surely come through for the country and, most importantly, this column.