Kiwi Nicole van der Kaay was taken out by a teammate in the cycle leg in Toulouse. Video / @SuperLeagueTri

Kiwi triathlete Nicole van der Kaay suffered a nasty cycling crash during the Super League Triathlon event in Toulouse overnight after a tangle with a teammate.

The New Zealand Olympian was racing for the Scorpians team and looked to pass teammate Alice Betto on the inside during the bike leg. However Betto appeared to close the gap which sent van der Kaay into a railing.

Britain’s Kate Waugh went onto win the race, which is the second stage of the Super League Championship series.

Meanwhile, Hayden Wilde missed out on a shot at victory after being handed a five second penalty following the bike leg while he was leading with Frenchman Leo Bergere. Bergere also rode over the dismount line but due to an officiating error was not handed a penalty with Waugh. An appeal after the race found no cause to disqualify him from the race.

Wilde, also racing for the Scorpians, ended up finishing in fourth.