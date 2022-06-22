Juri Vips of Estonia and Hitech Grand Prix. Photo / Getty

The teammate of Kiwi Formula Two driver Liam Lawson has been suspended after he allegedly used a racial slur on a video game live stream.

Juri Vips was streaming a game of Call of Duty with fellow Red Bull junior and Hitech Grand Prix teammate Lawson when the incident happened.

It's believed Vip used the n-word during the stream. Red Bull Racing took immediate action.

A statement said: "Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips for from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident.

"As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation."

Vips, 21, apologised on social media.

"I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today," he said.

The Estonian driver currently sits seventh on the F2 standings.

"This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.

"I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set.

"I will co-operate with the investigation fully."