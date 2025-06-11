Former NRL player Teui "TC" Robati outside the Brisbane Supreme Court where he was standing trial on two counts of rape. Photo / Tertius Pickard
The rape trial of a former NRL player has ended with him being found not guilty before he admitted to a different sexual offence which the judge described as “creepy”.
Just minutes after an Australian jury cleared Teui “TC” Robati of two rape charges, the New Zealander admitted to unlawfullyand indecently assaulting another young woman during a night out in Brisbane.
A jury found the former Brisbane Broncos player not guilty of raping a woman during a late-night encounter in a Fortitude Valley hotel toilet.
The verdict was delivered in the Brisbane District Court on Wednesday afternoon after more than seven hours of deliberation across two days.
The jury of seven women and five men had earlier indicated they were struggling to reach a consensus before ultimately finding Robati, 24, not guilty on both counts of rape.
Supporters of Robati and the complainant were present in court to hear the outcome.
Robati wiped away tears as the verdicts were handed down, with his mother also seen becoming emotional.
Despite the serious allegations and the impact on the player’s career, defence barrister David Funch told the court that Robati remained optimistic about his future, including a hope to return to professional rugby league.
MacNicol said she told her friends immediately and was “genuine” in her evidence.
Funch said no one knew “what happened in that room”.
“She may well think that she’s been raped, she may well believe that, but feelings aren’t facts,” Funch said.
Robati believed the act was consensual, the barrister said, adding that “poor behaviour doesn’t make you a rapist”.
After the jury’s verdict, the court was told Robati would finalise another matter where he pleaded guilty to a separate charge of unlawful and indecent assault involving a different woman in December 2022.
MacNicol said that incident happened about 10 days after the hotel encounter, when Robati, then 21, touched a 21-year-old woman on the neck, breast and waist over her clothing while she was out with her boyfriend and a friend.