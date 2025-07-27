Erika Fairweather after winning her heat at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo / INPHO

Erika Fairweather’s defence of her world 400m freestyle title was short-lived after the Kiwi swimmer was disqualified for a false start.

The 21-year-old finished fourth in the third heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Sunday, with a time of 4min 3.39sec - which would’ve seen her comfortably qualify in sixth for the final.

Instead, Fairweather was scratched after what the international broadcasters said was a move on the start.

Here's the Fairweather false start at the top of the screen in the blue suit. What do you think?



I think the call is technically correct. I don't know what the officials' guidelines are on what is too little to count, but there's definitely early movement there. pic.twitter.com/U4lp88Lswa — Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) July 27, 2025

Nine-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky - the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history - qualified first with a time of 4:01.04.