SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 27: Corey Harawira-Naera of the Raiders is driven off the field in a Medi-Cab after collapsing during the round 13 NRL match between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canberra Raiders at Accor Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

New Zealand-born rugby league player Corey Harawira-Naera is recovering in Sydney’s Westmead Hospital after collapsing during a match yesterday in the NRL.

The match between the Canberra Raiders and South Sydney was suspended for 10 minutes after the 28-year-old Harawira-Naera suffered a seizure and fell to the ground.

Players from both teams shielded Harawira-Naera as he received medical treatment. He was carried to a waiting ambulance where he was reported to be conscious and responding to questions.

In a statement late Saturday, the Raiders said Harawira-Naera is “improving and feeling better and will hopefully be discharged from hospital and return home to Canberra tomorrow.”

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart said it was a frightening moment for both players and team officials as Harawira-Naera staggered and fell to the ground where he lay convulsing.

“When it’s such a serious thing as a seizure like that, it’s scary,” Stuart said. “And when it’s one of your own you can’t stop thinking of where’s this going because the seizure lasted a good 30 seconds by the look of it.

“All our prayers and thoughts are with him and he’s got great medical attention immediately.”

An update on Corey - he's improving and feeling better and will hopefully be discharged from hospital and return home to Canberra tomorrow.



We will provide further updates early in the week.



Thanks everyone for your concern and thoughts tonight, it's much appreciated 💚 — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) May 27, 2023

Fox League’s James Hooper revealed the encouraging update in the final 10 minutes of the match.

“The NRL Independent Medical Doctors have reviewed what happened with Corey Harawira-Naera,” he said. “He took a regulation hit up and when he’s gone to move back out to the left edge, he became disorientated and then he’s had a seizure.

“The good news is that he was responsive. He was talking to medical officials and his teammates and we wish him all the best.”

He revealed soon after that Harawira-Naera was sitting up and speaking with the medical staff.

Post-match, Hooper said the symptoms Harawira-Naera were similar to a concussion and said he “couldn’t recall anything to do with the game”.

Harawira-Naera’s sister was in the crowd and was taken into the Raiders dressing rooms and allowed to talk with her brother.

The Raiders have also shared an update, saying it was hoped he’d be discharged and return to Canberra on Sunday.