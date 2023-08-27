Lisa Carrington celebrates after winning the K1 200m final at the 2023 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, Germany. Photo / Getty

Dame Lisa Carrington has claimed her 15th career title at the canoe sprint world championships.

She has won the now non-Olympic K1 200 metres - her third victory at this year’s regatta in Germany.

Carrington won by more than a second over Australia’s Yale Steinepreis with Dominika Putto of Poland in third.

GOLD 🥇



Dame Lisa Carrington wins GOLD in the K1 200M at the Canoe Sprint World Championships 🙌



Lisa’s 15th World Championship gold medal!#EARNTHEFERN #WeAreTheNZTeam #TheFernIsAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/Xfqyt7ID01 — The New Zealand Team (@TheNZTeam) August 27, 2023

It was Carrington’s third title of the meet after winning the K1 500m and K4 500m titles.

Aimee Fisher and Danielle McKenzie finished eighth in the K2 500, meaning they miss direct qualification for Paris.

They can still cement their Games tickets at the Oceania championships in February.

