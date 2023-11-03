Joseph Parker and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand’s Joseph Parker has turned his attention to former UFC champion-turned-boxer Francis Ngannou after his split-decision loss to Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.

In a move that shocked the combat sports world, Cameroonian-French fighter Francis Ngannou left the UFC after his heavyweight title was stripped due to a contract dispute, to eventually take up professional boxing.

His first fight was with none other than WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, with the megafight taking place in Saudi Arabia - Ngannou lost the fight in controversial fashion by split decision after knocking Fury down, but showed the world he has what it takes to be in the ring with boxing’s best.

Parker fought Canadian Simon Kean on the undercard of that fight and impressed as he delivered a powerful knockout to reassert himself in the heavyweight division.

Now, the Māngere product has said Ngannou’s next move should be to “Fight me!”

Speaking on boxing YouTube channel Seconds Out, Parker said Ngannou going the distance with Fury showed his potential in the sport and that he would relish the opportunity to fight him.

“Francis can mix it up in boxing. If he went the rounds with the champion of the world, he can have some big fights. If the opportunity presented itself, it’d be awesome.”

Parker was coy when asked as to what he’d do differently to Fury if he were to get in the ring with Ngannou.

“I’ll just be me ... you’ll soon find out.”

There were rumours circulating before the Fury-Ngannou fight was announced that Parker could fight the former mixed martial artist - and it seems Parker still has those aspirations.

“I back myself against anyone. I know I’ve had a few losses but if I could fight those guys again, I could right those wrongs.”

Not only was Ngannou’s powerful striking on display against Fury, but his strength was on show as well, and Parker says you can see how he carried his MMA skillset over to boxing.

“You could see even in the clinches he was very strong and it just shows the background he brought with him. For someone just off the street it would be different, but Ngannou has the experience and he’s a champion and he backed himself.”

As well as the significant challenge Ngannou would bring to Parker in the ring, the financial incentive for a fight would likely offer the biggest payday of his career. If a bout were to eventuate, Kiwi fans would no doubt call for it to be held in New Zealand in what would be huge coup for combat sports in the country.