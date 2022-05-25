Daniel Vettori has joined the Australian coaching team. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Daniel Vettori's appointment this week as assistant coach of the Australian men's cricket team was met with the inevitable wailing and gnashing of teeth from some Kiwi fans.

Vettori is joining newly appointed head coach Andrew McDonald, after the two worked together previously at IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore. This news came off the back of the recent appointment of Brendon McCullum to the role of England men's head coach.

"This is traitorous!"

"Where's the loyalty?"

"How can you turn your back on your own country and join one of our fiercest rivals?"

But that's all just rubbish, isn't it?

Coaching international sport doesn't have geographical boundaries. The best candidates are pursued, regardless of nationality. Yes, it would be nice to think a native of a particular country is the best person to coach that nation, and often that's true. But not always. And a role with their own country often isn't vacant anyway.

There are only so many top level coaching roles available. Only a select few coaches can be aligned to New Zealand at any one time. How can you blame aspirational coaches from seeking and accepting jobs elsewhere?

If anything, the fact Vettori and McCullum are being shoulder-tapped for these roles is a credit to New Zealand's cricket IQ. Surely if we're producing sought-after coaches, we must be doing something right?

And this isn't actually new.

Brendon McCullum. Photo / Photosport

Vettori and McCullum are just two of several Kiwis who ply their trade around the world. Among others, Mike Hesson, Stephen Fleming, Shane Bond, and Kyle Mills are all currently involved in coaching in the IPL. Jeetan Patel is England's spin bowling coach. Vettori has previously been with the Brisbane Heat in the Aussie Big Bash and worked with the Bangladesh test side. To flip it around, current Black Caps batting coach Luke Ronchi was born in – and represented – Australia, before shifting allegiance. Coaches go where the jobs are.

Because Vettori and McCullum played with a few members of the current Black Caps side, there's also been talk of them having precious inside knowledge and valuable insights, supposedly gleaned from sharing the inner sanctum of the Black Caps.

But there are no secrets in modern day sport. With a few clicks of their mouse, any decent video analyst can provide a detailed analysis of an opposition batter or bowler, how to get on top of them, and a myriad of other information about their strengths and weaknesses.

Almost everything someone may have learned from being inside a team environment is common knowledge, particularly when it comes to the actual on-field action. McCullum and Vettori won't be more successful against a New Zealand side containing Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, and Tim Southee just because they've been part of the same dressing room.

Looking ahead, McCullum and/or Vettori may one day coach New Zealand. When and if that time arrives, we'd surely all welcome it. But it's far more likely to come if they're coaching in the meantime.

When Gary Stead steps down, who's more likely to take over? A former player who's been doing nothing for a few years, or one who's already involved in the cut and thrust of the international game?