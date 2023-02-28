Jake Paul's new tattoo seemed to disappear for his fight with Tommy Fury. Photo / AP

Jake Paul's new tattoo seemed to disappear for his fight with Tommy Fury. Photo / AP

It appears you can’t believe everything you see on the internet.

Eagle-eyed boxing fans have pointed out a new tattoo which YouTuber Jake Paul received on the eve of his fight with Tommy Fury seemed to disappear.

10 days before the fight in Saudi Arabia, Paul posted a video on his Instagram page to his 22 million followers, where he was reportedly paid US$200k to have a vodka brand tattooed on his right arm.

In the video the heavily tattooed Paul was visited by British DJ Charlie Sloth, the co-owner of Au Vodka, claiming he was paying big fee to have his brand inked on Paul.

Social media users have pointed out the tattoo wasn’t on his arm during the weigh-in or the points decision defeat to Fury.

“Tommy Fury must have given one hell of a punch last night... His tattoo fell off,” one joked on social media.

“Imagine being hit that hard, your AU Vodka ‘tattoo’ falls off,’ another added in the wake of Paul’s first professional defeat,