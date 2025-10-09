Swimmer Benedetta Pilato of Italy has been barred from the competition pool for 90 days. Photo / Getty Images

Italy’s 2022 world swimming champion Benedetta Pilato and another Italian swimmer have been banned for 90 days for stealing cosmetics at Singapore airport.

The pair was caught red-handed returning from this year’s world championships where Pilato took bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

“Given the facts revealed by the investigation and the co-operation of the two athletes, who acknowledged their responsibilities, the prosecutor of the Italian swimming federation has decided to suspend them for 90 days from all activities starting today,” the federation announced.

The sanction will prevent Pilato, 20, and Chiara Tarantino, 23, from participating in the European short course championships in December in Poland.

The pair was arrested by Singapore police on August 14 after stealing two cosmetic products from a duty free store at Singapore airport.