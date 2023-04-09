Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira. Photo / Cooper Neill / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya proved that he’s the best in the business today, knocking out Alex Pereira stone cold at UFC 287.

He stunned Pereira with two huge punches in the second round that floored the Brazilian, sealing victory with a TKO.

After knocking his rival down, he celebrated by firing a few imaginary arrows — a celebration Periera has previously employed — and said the “hunter is now the hunted”.

But it wasn’t just his fighting prowess that gained attention, as the Kiwi fighter gave an emotional speech after his big win.

*Language warning*

Israel Adesanya urged people to “go for something” in their lives after his win. Image / UFC / Twitter

“People, Earth, I need to say something, listen to me,” Adesanya said to the camera in the Kaseya Center in Miami.

“I hope every one of you — behind the screen and in this arena — can feel this level of happiness, just one time in your life.

“But guess what, you will never feel this level of happiness if you don’t go for something in your own life.”

“When they knock you down, when they try [to] s**t on you ... and try [to] put their foot on your neck.

“If you stay down, you will never ever get that resolve. Fortify your mind!”

His speech was hailed as “inspirational” on social media.

“This is an all-time octagon interview,” one person wrote.

“Adesanya is such an inspiration,” another person wrote.

The mixed martial artist was born in Lagos, Nigeria and later moved to Rotorua, New Zealand.

He gained his nickname ‘Stylebender’ due to his love of manga and anime, and was bullied at high school.

He later took up kickboxing, with a record of 32-0 before entering the UFC.