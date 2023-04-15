Marcus Armstrong is a rookie in this year's IndyCar circuit. Photo / Getty Images

Marcus Armstrong has settled into life as an IndyCar driver nicely but has learned there are some aspects of the circuit that are going to take some time to get a handle on.

The 22-year-old made his debut in Florida in early March, overcoming an early puncture to finish in 11th to begin his tenure as a Chip Ganassi Racing driver.

Joining IndyCar after a couple of successful years in Europe in Formula 2, Armstrong has faced a steep learning curve and just how much he had to learn became evident in his first race week.

“It’s been good to get that weekend under our belts,” Armstrong told the Herald. “It’s obviously a very different championship to what I’m used to, not only from a competition standpoint but the rules and regulations are very different.

“It actually takes a bit of time to understand. The rules are always a little bit blurry. Sometimes you can get away with a few things if you’ve been around long enough, whereas I’m still learning them.”

The structure of race week also has a much different look in IndyCar, with more practice sessions than Armstrong would get in Formula 2, while they also get a warm-up before races.

With more time in the car available, the challenge for Armstrong becomes how he can maximise those opportunities.

“It matters a lot how you go ahead and use those sessions,” he explained.

“The worst thing you could possibly do is just go around and drive because every time you drive, you need to want to be achieving something.”

Armstrong will be back behind the wheel this week for the Grand Prix of Long Beach in California for his second event of the season, after missing the PPG 375 in Texas at the start of April. Armstrong is only signed to race on the road and street races this season, but is hopeful he will get opportunities to drive the oval races down the track.

While he admits he felt he was missing out be not being in a car for the race, Armstrong took the opportunity to observe how the team operates. Chip Ganassi Racing, who also have fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon on their books, have 10 IndyCar drivers’ championships, as well as five Indy 500 race victories.

“It was one of those situations where it was a great opportunity to learn because how often do you get to go from just pit wall to pit wall listening to the radios of the guys who have collectively won [five] Indy 500 races?” Armstrong said of the PPG 375.

“So, I was just sort of learning. I’d like to be doing them and hopefully I’ll get that opportunity soon. I’m not sure when, but let’s see.”

For now, he will immerse himself in trying to get as much out of his performance as possible on the road and street circuits, looking to build on the pace he had in St Petersburg for Sunday morning’s race in Long Beach.

“I want to be fast immediately,” he said.

“I don’t want to be messing around at the beginning of the weekend trying to find my feet because, as much as we have a lot of practice, we also need to be fast straight away and be focusing on the things that are going to be bringing out performance.”