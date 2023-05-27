Scott Dixon during practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500. Photo / Getty

Eric Thompson tips the five most likely winners at the Indy 500.

Alex Palou

The Spaniard made it three-from-three for Chip Ganassi Racing as Scott Dixon put the team on pole the previous two years. Palou is leading the championship and won on the Indianapolis road course a couple of weeks ago, and has finished inside the top 10 in every race this season. He also finished second at the Indy 500 in 2021.

Scott Dixon

The New Zealander is starting his 21st Indianapolis 500, and despite only winning once (2008), has one of the best finishing records. He holds the record for the most led laps (665) and is the driver everyone else in the field says you have to go through to win. Dixon has finished inside the top 10 12 times, has been on podium five times and has had pole five times.

Will Power

The Australian managed to get his first IndyCar championship win in 2014 and another in 2022, and notched an Indianapolis 500 win in 2018. He sits eighth in the series and qualified for the 500 in 12th. Power has made an art form of weaving through the pack, and this season he has jumped from midfield at the start of several races to finish inside the top six.

Pato O’Ward

The Mexican has had a good run this season, showing impressive speed in the Arrow McLaren. He’s only six points behind Palou in the series standings and has had four top-five finishes. Still young at 24, O’Ward has finished sixth, fourth and second in his last three Indianapolis 500s. He is consistently at the sharp end of the field and if McLaren give him a car and a strategy that holds up, he’ll be in the hunt with a handful of laps remaining.

Felix Rosenqvist

Like his teammate O’Ward, the Swedish driver has a fast car and will start from the front row after qualifying third. He is only sitting 13th in the championship standings but showed good form finishing fifth two weeks ago on the road course. The Arrow McLarens are looking strong and there could be team tactics at work to benefit both drivers. Rosenqvist had an impressive finish last year, finishing fourth at only his fourth time at the super speedway.