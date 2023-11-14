Matt Henry celebrates with his teammates after he makes an early breakthrough having Rohit Sharma. Photo / Getty

India and the Black Caps clash tonight for a spot in the Cricket World Cup final.

It’s a repeat of the same match four years ago when New Zealand pulled off a remarkable 18-run win in Manchester - a match that was played over two days.

Here’s how the Herald covered the stunning semifinal four years ago.

Black Caps stun India with epic performance

Matt Henry screamed in elation, veins bulging out of his neck. Trent Boult pumped his fist, barely able to control his flailing limbs. Jimmy Neesham ran around aimlessly, stunned by his own brilliance.

Kane Williamson smiled softly, slowly realising the cricketing history that was unfolding in front of him.

Together, they had produced the magical moments that inspired one of New Zealand cricket's greatest feats.

Joy is...claiming the scalp of Virat Kohli. Photos / Getty Images

How Black Caps set in motion dramatic Indian batting collapse

It was a one-day classic that extended across two - but will be remembered for ages as one of the best World Cup matches ever played.

Yet, it took New Zealand just 40 minutes of madness to rip the heart out of a star-studded Indian batting lineup in pursuit of 240 runs - and set the Black Caps on course for the unlikeliest of victories.

Andrew Alderson: Calm and composed - How the Black Caps marched to World Cup final

Where to begin the story of New Zealand dismantling the cricketing juggernaut of India in their two-day international World Cup semi-final?

One period in their bowling display provided the platform from which all the pressure was built to create the Manchester Miracle, writes NZME Andrew Alderson.

Martin Guptill's magic moment that sent Black Caps into final

It's been a crazy 30 hours for the Black Caps and New Zealand Cricket fans but what about Martin Guptill's two days in Manchester?

It's not exactly zero to hero for the Black Caps opener - since he made one in New Zealand's innings - but it was sweet redemption for Guptill who created a vital run out that helped lead New Zealand into a second straight final with a 18-run win over India.

A day earlier Guptill was becoming an online meme when TV cameras caught his sullen face looking out over the ground from the players' pavilion following another failure at the tournament. His one from 14 balls came on the back of four other single figure scores at the World Cup including two golden ducks.

But while his batting form has dipped his fielding has remained excellent and he pulled off some magic once again at Manchester.

A much happier Martin Guptill, right. Photo / Getty

World reacts: Cricket world in awe of 'giant-killing' Black Caps

New Zealand's 18-run semifinal victory against India was "an historic act of giant-killing" and "one of the finest one-day internationals ever" according to international media.

But, for Virat Kohli and his shell-shocked team, the pitchforks are well and truly out.

Highlights

Listen to Radio Sport's commentary of India's innings:

Top 10 World Cup moments: Is Black Caps miracle the greatest ever?

New Zealand's sensational semifinal victory by 18 runs over India at Old Trafford will go down as one of the greatest victories in the country's proud cricket history - but how does it compare to some of the top moments in World Cups past?

Where does today's win rank with other World Cup matches. Photo / Getty

India captain Virat Kohli reveals how Black Caps' tactics won the semifinal

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been left ruing a disastrous 40 minutes which saw his side sensationally dumped out of the Cricket World Cup by a brilliant Black Caps bowling display.

Chasing 240 for a spot in the World Cup final, India's lauded top order collapsed in remarkable fashion, first falling to 5-3, then slumping further to 24-4 after 10 overs.

Kohli – who made just one from six balls, as part of India's crumble – was left stunned, having gone into the change of innings extremely confident that India would be playing in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

How Black Caps' trust in themselves paid off

Not many people thought they could do it. Fewer still thought it was possible after the first innings. But the Black Caps knew better.

They had witnessed the difficulties of the Old Trafford wicket first-hand while batting. They knew that their total of 239-8 was defendable. And, they knew the firepower they had, ready to be unleashed with the new ball.

They were certain they could shock India and progress to the Cricket World Cup final.

Ross Taylor's inspired message to Black Caps' match-winner Martin Guptill

He has had a wretched Cricket World Cup at the top of the order, but Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill still found a way to be a match-winner when it was needed most.

It was a perfect throw, at a perfect time, and one which made a conversation held yesterday between Guptill and good friend and teammate Ross Taylor seem inspired.

Why Kane Williamson is 100 overs from being the Black Caps' greatest ever

Where four years ago we'd been instantly carried along on a wave of Brendon McCullum-led bravado, Kane Williamson inspires a slow-burning type of beguilement.

Read Dylan Cleaver's take here

Black Caps pulled off one of our greatest sporting upsets

The might of Indian cricket, brought to their knees, in one of New Zealand sport’s greatest World Cup upsets. What a time to be alive.

Read the rest of Liam Napier's piece



