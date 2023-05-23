Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

‘I’m stepping down’: NZ Rugby stunned as top executive quits

Gregor Paul
By
3 mins to read
New Zealand Rugby has been forced to look for a new leader after a top executive quit on Monday. Photo / Getty Images.

New Zealand Rugby has been forced to look for a new leader after a top executive quit on Monday. Photo / Getty Images.

The New Zealand Rugby Commercial board have begun a global search for a replacement after one of their top executives quit on Monday.

New Zealand Rugby has been forced to look for a new leader

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport