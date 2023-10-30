Matt Petgrave (left) has been offered support after the death of Adam Johnson. Photo / Getty/AP

The ice hockey player whose skate accidentally slashed the throat of former NHL star Adam Johnson is reportedly “absolutely distraught” in the wake of Johnson’s death and is being targeted by online trolls.

Canadian Matt Petgrave, 31, was playing in the UK’s Elite League for the Sheffield Steelers against Johnson’s Nottingham Panthers when a freak accident saw his leg lifted after a collision with another player, sending his skate across Johnson’s throat.

While British police have launched an investigation, Panthers’ fans have been quick to offer support to Petgrave after what they say was a “freak accident”.

Panthers fan Tina Taylor told the Daily Telegraph: “It was a one in a million chance occurrence and will probably never happen again. It was a complete freak accident. She claimed Petgrave had been “receiving vile messages online” from “heartless trolls”.

“He was absolutely distraught by the death of an opponent but it was a tragic accident and he was not to blame,” Taylor said. “The awful trolling must stop.”

Matt Petgrave playing for theUtica Comets in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Other ice hockey fans also reported seeing abuse online, with one posting: “After seeing the video from last night, I’m not sure how anyone can say Matt Petgrave intended to injure Adam Johnson. The abuse I’m seeing towards Matt is disgusting.”

Specator Caroline Crossland posted on X: “Don’t even know how to feel or what to think after the horrific accident we saw tonight. Watching him (Petgrave) break with shock and trauma was horrific, I can’t imagine how he feels.”

Panthers fan Hazel Woods, who also witnessed the tragedy, told the Telegraph: “What happened was horrible and I can’t get the image out of my head. It is like a bad dream I can’t wake up from... Our hearts go out to his family and friends and team-mates. I cannot imagine how they are feeling. We are feeling absolutely numb ourselves. It was a freak accident, totally tragic, and no one was to blame.”

Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, suffered an injury so horrific it forced the game to be abandoned and left traumatised fans at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena in tears.

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the team said on Sunday.

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.”

His aunt Kari shared two photos with her nephew on social media, writing: “I lost half of my heart today.”

According to the Daily Mail, Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called at around 8.21pm and sent two ambulances and a critical care paramedic. Johnson was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

South Yorkshire Police were contacted four minutes later, and confirmed that Johnson was pronounced dead at hospital.

South Yorkshire police remain at the scene while they carry out an investigation and a spokesperson said they “encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our inquiries”.

The English Ice Hockey Association, which governs the sport below the Elite League, reacted to the death by making all players in England wear neck guards from the start of 2024.

Neck guards will be mandatory from January 1 for all on-ice activities. The EIHA gave on Monday its “strong recommendation” that all players start wearing a neck guard, effective immediately. The body added neck guards would not be mandatory immediately because of anticipated supply issues.

“It is unacceptable for any player to lose their life while playing sport,” the EIHA said. “Our responsibility is not only to avert the recurrence of such a heartbreaking accident, but also to pre-emptively address other foreseeable incidents in the future.”

Players in the UK are allowed to play without neck guards after they turn 18. Johnson was 29.

Within 12 months, the EIHA said it would conduct a “thorough” review of player safety equipment “including, but not limited to, the use of helmets, mouthguards/gumshields and facial protection”.

All clubs will have to demonstrate they “proactively manage player safety”.

The body said its actions aligned with Ice Hockey UK and Scottish Ice Hockey.

“We are firmly committed to our obligation to exhaust every possible means to ensure that a tragic incident of this nature never befalls our sport again,” the EIHA said.

“Undoubtedly, this moment in time casts a sombre shadow upon our global sporting community, serving as a stark reminder of our collective responsibilities as custodians of the sport. As in all sports, the safety of our players must take precedence above all else.”

