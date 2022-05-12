Ryan Channing and Ian Thorpe. Photo / Instagram

The brother of Ian Thorpe's former partner Ryan Channing responded to his death, confirming it was "not Covid related".

Mr Channing died suddenly in Bali at age 32 after "battling health issues" for some time.

The skincare entrepreneur died in the popular holiday destination this week, according to friends who spoke to The Daily Telegraph.

"It is with a heavy heart I announce that my brother Ryan has recently passed away on Sunday the 8th of May at 32 years of age," Jake Channing wrote.

"As we seek answers and try come to terms with the heartbreaking loss of my beautiful big brother, we ask for your prayers, support and privacy, he will be forever loved, never forgotten and forever young.

"To my big brother, I love you, I'll see you one day soon you'll be missed more than you know."

"Everyone is distraught," one close friend, who did not want to be named, told the publication. "It is just so sad and everyone is shocked."

It's understood Channing was taken to Bali's BIMC Hospital on May 8.

In his last Instagram post eight weeks ago, Channing posted a picture at Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital saying 'Covid got me GEWD', after testing positive to the virus.

Channing was Thorpe's first official partner after coming out as gay in an interview with Michael Parkinson following years of speculation.

Channing and Thorpe started dating in 2015 before going their separate ways in June, 2019. Photo / Instagram

Channing and Thorpe started dating in 2015 before going their separate ways in June, 2019.

The pair were vocal during the marriage equality plebiscite and had explored options to have their first child with the help of a surrogate in the US.

Just months before splitting up, Thorpe confirmed their plans to expand their family after being spotted at a reproductive clinic in Los Angeles in January, 2019.

"We're talking about it and have for a while, but it's still early days," Thorpe told the Daily Mail at the time.

"Yes, we decided to visit the clinic in LA — it's all part of the plan at this stage."

Channing said the United States presented an easier pathway towards becoming parents because in Australia the laws governing surrogacy for same sex couples are stricter.

Channing's skincare company owns brands Blaq, Flight Mode and Generation Skin.

Last July he revealed he was filming a pilot for a new reality show on Netflix in Los Angeles.

He said the show, called The Skintrepreneurs, will follow the journey of The Blaq Group, which is the largest skincare exporter in Australia.