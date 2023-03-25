Hurricanes dominate Moana Pasifika 59-0. Video / Sky Sport

In a 59-0 win over Moana Pasifika in Auckland tonight, the Hurricanes showed their fine start to the season has been more than hot air.

Through the opening four rounds of the Super Rugby season, the Hurricanes posted a 3-1 record, showing a knack for being able to get the job done even in tight situations when they weren’t performing at their best, while they will have felt they could have come away with more than a bonus-point loss against the Blues.

Against Moana Pasifika, they posted their highest score of the season and their defensive work set the tone.

The scoreline suggests it was one-sided for the full 80 minutes. However, that wasn’t the case. Moana Pasifika had several opportunities deep in Hurricanes territory where they were able to set themselves up from penalties, but every time the Hurricanes turned them away.

Anchored in defence by tireless efforts from Owen Franks, Asafo Aumua, Billy Proctor and Peter Lakai, they were able to absorb all the pressure heaped on them, and when they were able to relieve that, they wasted no time in firing back.

The halves pairing of Cam Roigard and Brett Cameron again took centre stage; Roigard assessing the situation at the ruck nicely and taking his opportunities to exploit a scrambling defence, while Cameron made good decisions and kicked well.

They were provided with a great platform by the pack, with Ardie Savea in impressive form, while second-five Proctor made the most of Jordie Barrett’s absence with a strong showing on both ends.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring on the back of a strong defensive stand, with fullback Josh Moorby scoring out wide after eight minutes.

Moana Pasifika continued to test the Hurricanes across the park, but again it was the visitors who struck; this time through Cameron who held onto the ball and shot through the line against a desperate defence.

When Roigard sold a dummy to score his own try a few minutes later, it looked like the Hurricanes were set to kick on with things from there.

They did, but it didn’t happen quickly, as the sides continued to battle in a physical encounter.

A frantic period followed the halftime break, before right wing Kini Naholo scored in the 56th minute, which set off a horrible final period for Moana Pasifika.

While they had done some good work defensively early, that work had taken its toll and the hosts were unable to match the Hurricanes late. The visitors ran riot, with two tries to left wing Salesi Rayasi, as well as tries to Savea, Hame Faiva and Lakai saw them threaten 60 points.

The result is a low point for Moana Pasifika. While they have run a few teams close this year, last year’s cellar dwellers are yet to notch a win in 2023 and will need to find some answers quickly.

Hurricanes 59 (Salesi Rayasi 2, Josh Moorby, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard, Kini Naholo, Ardie Savea, Hame Faiva, Peter Lakai tries; Cameron 7 cons)

Moana Pasifika 0

HT: 19-0



