Meanwhile, club rugby events in Northland have also been cancelled and further cancellations are possible.

Football has also been impacted, with Northern Regional Football advising that one Northern League match and one Women’s Premiership match scheduled for today have been postponed, while Friday’s League One clash between Waiheke and Mangere United is off. At this stage all other events will proceed.

Meanwhile, at North Harbour Stadium, the Super Rugby Champions Final between the Super Rugby Aupiki champion Blues and the Australian Super Rugby W champion NSW Waratahs will still go ahead as planned from 7.05pm tonight.

While the match will proceed, Auckland Stadiums, which controls North Harbour Stadium, is advising people to come prepared.

“As North Harbour Stadium is predominantly an uncovered venue, we’ve advised patrons to come prepared for the weather and dress accordingly.

“Umbrellas are also permitted inside the stadium but cannot be opened while in your seats.”

While conditions are expected to ease on Friday, there is still the chance of more rain over the weekend, with more sport on the schedule.

Pukekohe will also host Moana Pasifika’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Brumbies at 4.35pm on Saturday, while a sellout crowd is expected to attend Mt Smart to watch the Warriors face the Broncos in their NRL clash at 7.30pm.

Both those games will still go ahead, with the worst of the weather to have passed by kickoff.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson is urging people to stay safe on the roads if heading to the games, adding there will be more buses due to the train network being down.

“We’re advising both NRL and Super Rugby fans to be safe and plan ahead, as there may still be a higher safety risk out on the roads tomorrow afternoon and evening,” the statement said.

“Please drive to the conditions, allow extra time to travel, and use the AT Mobile App to check for any public transport service changes.

“For fans who usually travel to Mount Smart by train, AT is providing rail replacement buses on the Eastern, Southern, Western and Onehunga lines.

“Historically, train patronage to Warriors matches at Mount Smart is very low, but we will also have an additional 10 buses on standby pre- and post-game should we also need them.”

In terms of community sport over the Easter weekend, acting head of area operations at Auckland Council, Greer Clark, said most events would still go ahead as planned.

“The majority of Auckland Council sports fields around the region will be open for play this weekend,” Clark said.

“We have assessed the ground conditions across our sports fields network and the majority are in good condition for play to proceed.

“We have communicated this to the regional sports organisations who organise and schedule sports games.

“Any further decisions about postponing or cancelling of games is the responsibility of regional sports organisations or referees, who will communicate any decisions to teams and players.”

