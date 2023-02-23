Horse racing: Zip-zap Zackey - Jockey in surprise return home

Tokyo Tycoon and Craig Zackey winning the Karaka MIllion at Pukekohe in January.

Craig Zackey, the surprise star of the jockey ranks, has shocked the racing industry by announcing he will leave New Zealand after Saturday’s Matamata meeting.

Zackey will return home to South Africa next week, less than five months after arriving in New Zealand and having created a huge impression including winning the Karaka Million on Tokyo Tycoon.

His compact, patient riding style has wowed punters and drawn praise of the highest level but Zackey told the Herald he is returning home with his partner Sasha and their young daughter Sarah for personal reasons.

“We love the country here, the people and the racing,” says Zackey.

“But we have some personal and family things back home we want to be part of and take care of.

“So the right thing for us now is to go home and do that but we most definitely want to come back and we hope that will only be a year away.

“We’d love to come back, work hard and make the most of our opportunities and one day apply for residency because we see New Zealand as a place we can build a life.”

Zackey and fellow South African jockey Warren Kennedy arrived last spring and they provided ta boost with their riding, albeit of with different styles, and their professionalism.

The South Africans won both Karaka Millions at Pukekohe in January and 13 black type races between them in six months, Kennedy with right and Zackey with five, even though Zackey admits he struggled with some rule differences which saw him suffer suspensions.

At 27, Zackey says returning home is the right thing for him and his family but if and when they choose to return to New Zealand their welcome will be a warm one.

Zackey looks likely to leave on a high as Te Akau have left him on Tokyo Tycoon in tomorrow’s Matamata Slipper even though he won’t be here to partner the unbeaten juvenile in the Sistema Stakes on March 11.

“I was almost surprised they are letting me ride him again this Saturday since I explained to them I can’t be here for the Group 1, so I appreciate it,” says Zackey. “I haven’t ridden him since he won the Karaka Million but they tell me he is ready to go.”

Tokyo Tycoon’s win at Pukekohe was stunning and while he has drawn outside stablemate Trobriand tomorrow, the small field means they should be close together in the running and that makes Tokyo Tycoon the one to beat.

Zackey will partner Lowe Flying in tomorrow’s main event, the $120,000 Matamata Breeders, a race that could be dominated by Ulanova who was fourth in the Karaka Million then a stunning winner at New Plymouth.