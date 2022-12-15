Jockey Megan Taylor was killed during a race in Ashburton. Photo / Supplied

The racing industry has been left stunned after apprentice jockey Megan Taylor was killed in a race fall at Ashburton today.

The 26-year-old was riding Red Orchid in the $14,000 maiden race when there was a four-horse fall entering the straight and a horse made contact with Taylor while she lay on the track.

She was pronounced dead soon after with jockeys pulled in by officials and told the tragic news.

The remainder of the meeting was abandoned.

Police confirmed to the Herald they were called to an incident at the Ashburton Racecourse at 1.30pm.

The Herald understands at least one of the other jockeys involved in the fall has minor injuries.

Taylor was only in her third season of riding and has ridden 16 winners.

The tragedy comes just four months after jockey Taiki Yanagida died from injuries suffered in a race fall at Cambridge in Waikato.

Racing minister Kieran McAnulty passed on his sympathies to Taylor’s family on Twitter.

“I’m incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of jockey Megan Taylor during a race this afternoon. I want to pass on my deepest sympathies to Megan’s family and friends, and to all of those in the industry who worked alongside her and knew her.”

- More to come.

