Legarto is looking to win at home in the Matamata Cup.

Three of the group 1 darlings of New Zealand racing face three very different challenges today.

Legarto, Prowess and Skew Wiff, all of who have won group 1s in their last two starts, head to Matamata, Hawera and Flemington as the racing spring becomes a ven diagram of goals that could eventually overlap.

Wonderful four-year-olds like Legarto and even more so Prowess weren’t supposed to be at Matamata and Hawera respectively today but have ended up there as wet tracks and setbacks have derailed earlier plans.

With their ultimate goals ultimately being the mega rich features in Australia, their trainers are willing to race for less stake money than usual today to prepare them for trips across the Tasman.

Legarto is spot on for her hometown Matamata Cup and trainer Ken Kelso says she will start even if there is rain, as forecast, today.

“The weather has been fine and the track could start the day as a soft 5 which would be ideal,” says Kelso.

Legarto has drawn wide in the open handicap 1600m but La Crique’s surprise presence in the race means Legarto only has to carry 58.5kgs rather than the topweight.

“She is very well and while she is drawn wide there is a long run down the back straight so I think she will get her chance,” says Kelso, even though an $80,000 open handicap wouldn’t have been on his preferred race list starting the spring.

As an Australian Guineas winner who looked certain to improve when a first up third to Skew Wiff at Hastings a month ago, Legarto should return to the winner’s circle today before heading to Sydney for the A$10million Golden Eagle.

Prowess may be every bit as good as Legarto (their personal battle is 1-1) but she hasn’t raced since March 25 although she will be suited by the improving Hawera track which was back to a Soft 6 yesterday.

If it remains in that range she should win but overnight rain that brought it back to heavy could dull her brilliance and a fit, heavy track-proven mare like Darci La Bella could give her plenty of chase.

Skew Wiff wasn’t rated as highly as Legarto and Prowess last season yet has been the big mover this season but thay may prove costly in the A$300,000 Rose Of Kingston at Flemington.

Because of her last-start group 1 in the Tarzino at Hastings, Skew Wiff has to carry the 58.5kgs topweight while a recent group 1 performer in tougher fields in Sydney and Melbourne in Princess Grace carries 1.5kg less.

A former top class mare in the US, Princess Grace has the ideal draw and racing style to make life very difficult for Skew Wiff as well as the services of superstar jockey James McDonald.

McDonald is ready to make up for lost time this spring, missing a month with an ankle injury, and is in Melbourne rather than Sydney today so he can ride Romantic Warrior in the A$750,000 Turnbull Stakes.

Romantic Warrior is a world class Hong Kong galloper who is McDonald’s ride in the Cox Plate on October 28 and will be a hot favourite today even though it is extremely rare for Hong Kong-trained gallopers to race in Australia.

Saturday’s racing:

** Hawera, first race 12.25pm

** Matamata, first race 12.45pm

** Flemington, first race 2.25pm NZ time

** Rosehill, first race 2.40pm NZ time