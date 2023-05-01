Horse racing: Promising run sees Forsman keen for HK return

Andrew Forsman. Photo / Trish Dunell

Kiwi trainer Andrew Forsman left Hong Kong last night proud but wanting more.

Forsman was thrilled with how his first ever starter in the mega-rich racing jurisdiction went when Aegon made ground bravely for fifth behind Golden Sixty in the HK$20 million Champions Mile at Sha Tin on Sunday night.

Starting a 60-1 chance, Aegon got well back early in the hands of James McDonald, and after looking flatfooted at the top of the straight, was taking ground off the placegetters late.

“James said he raced like he needed 2000m,” Forsman told the Herald.

“But I was very proud of him. He is racing world class horses and performing with a lot of merit.”

Forsman says Aegon will return to his new Melbourne base to be set for the spring, and with Sunday’s run suggesting as he gets older, he may develop into a horse with the scope to get 2000m, he could have a plethora of options next season.

As well as developing a successful Cambridge stable in his first year of solo training, Forsman has his Victorian satellite stable at Macedon Lodge ready to start taking in lodgers and he expects to have at least three horses racing in Victoria in coming months.

He admits his first Hong Kong experience has whetted his appetite to get back there for another crack at a major meeting.

“It has been very impressive up here, the club could not have been more accommodating,” says Forsman. “It definitely makes me want to come back but it is not that easy. You need the right horse and for the timing to be right.”

Aegon wasn’t the only New Zealand representative on show, as all three major races had a real Kiwi flavour to their winner.

McDonald rode local star Romantic Warrior to defend his title in the HK$25m QE II Cup, giving McDonald revenge of sorts over Dubai Honour, who had beaten him riding Anamoe in Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick last month.

The first of the three Groups 1s was won by New Zealand-bred sprinter Lucky Sweynesse, by Novara Park stallion Sweynesse and sold through the Woburn Farm draft at the Ready To Run sales.

“He is a very good sprinter and I have no doubt he would be really competitive with the good Australian sprinters in a race like The Everest if he got the right, dry conditions,” says Forsman.

Lucky Sweynesse was ridden by Hong Kong racing’s favourite jockey Zac Purton, who yesterday confirmed he will stay on to ride there next season after earlier speculation he may return home to Australia.

As dynamic as both Lucky Sweynesse and Romantic Warrior were, the star of the night was Golden Sixty, who passed Winx to become the highest-earning racehorse of all time when he won his third Champions Mile.

Another sold out of the Ready To Sun sale at Karaka, he was originally brought as a yearling and educated by Riversley Park’s Sam Beatson before being purchased for $300,000 at the sale.

“He is a very, very good horse,” said Forsman of the superstar he would have first seen in training at his local Cambridge track five years ago.

“To race at the level he does every start and still be doing it as a 7-year-old is very impressive stuff.

“All three who won the big races here are genuine world class horses, so the standard is very high, so you need the right horse to come take them on, but I’d love to come back.”