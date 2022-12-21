Horse racing: Kelso keeping eye on Karaka night

Legarto, with Ryan Elliot on board, will be the multi anchor for many punters at Pukekohe. Photo / Supplied

Trainer Ken Kelso has some bad news for the connections of New Zealand’s best three-year-olds because he thinks unbeaten filly Legarto is getting better.

That, coupled with her already scaring off plenty of potential opponents, will ensure she is a red hot favourite and most punters’ Boxing Day multi anchor in the $150,000 Eight Carat Classic at Pukekohe on Monday.

Legarto is being rated one of the most exciting three-year-old fillies to race here in years after a stunning win in the Soliloquy Stakes at Te Rapa in October was trumped by a truly remarkable victory in the 1000 Guineas at Riccarton on November 14.

Legarto almost cost herself that Group 1 by refusing to enter the starting gates, then broke her bridle and looked generally annoyed but still thrashed her opponents by nearly five lengths.

Northern trainers often worry about the trip to Riccarton taking the sting out of their charges, especially with no return flight this year meaning Legarto had to road trip home, but Kelso says it has improved her.

“I think it has matured her,” said Kelso, who trains in partnership with his wife, Bev. “I know it affects some horses but physically you wouldn’t know she has been down the road and mentally I think it has brought her on.

“She used to be too laidback in her work and Ryan [Elliot, jockey] often had to give her a slap to get her going.

“But Ryan has been really happy with her and said she seems a lot more aware of what she is there for. The trip away has improved her.”

With Legarto already the $1.90 favourite for the $1 million Karaka Mile on January 21, she will open very short taking on her own age and sex on Monday in what will be her only lead-up race to Karaka Million night.

“That is one of the reasons she is racing there this Monday, because Karaka Million night is also at Pukekohe so she can have a look around there.”

Legarto looked strong when she galloped between races at Te Rapa last Saturday with last season’s NZ Oaks winner Belle En Rouge, who contests a $80,000 open sprint on Monday.

The other star of the Kelso stable won’t have to wait until Monday to spin her wheels in public with Levante heading to a one of two special trials restricted to black type horses before racing starts at Matamata on Friday.

Levante hasn’t raced since a huge fourth behind Roch N Horse and Nature Strip in the Champions Sprint at Flemington on November 5.

She will warm up for the Railway at Te Rapa on New Year’s Day in her 1000m catchweight trial against Railway rivals Babylon Berlin, Letzbe-glam and Bonny Lass as well as Levante’s close relative and last season’s Group 1-winning juvenile Maven Belle.

The second of tomorrow’s special trials will see Railway second favourite Imperatriz against stablemate Dynastic and impressive last-start winner Waitak.

“She is going well and Friday’s trial should bring her on for Railway and then all going well she will return to Trentham for the Telegraph.”

While Legarto will be the hottest favourite of the day at Pukekohe on Monday, her key Karaka Mile rival Wild Night meets far deeper opposition in the Ropes Stakes, taking on Sacred Satono, The Intimidator and Desert Lightning over 1400m.

The Boxing Day Monday race meeting at Pukekohe is headlined by the $320,000 Zabeel Classic but has huge quality across the card, starting from 12.45pm.